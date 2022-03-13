Skip to main content

How to Watch Ivy League Tournament, Championship: Yale vs. Princeton in Men’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ivy League will crown a conference champion in either Yale or Princeton when the two programs face off on Sunday.

During the regular season, Princeton (23-5) and Yale (18-11) finished first and second in the Ivy League and split their two games against each other. This game will break that tie and crown a conference champion in the Ivy League. In the semifinals, the Tigers beat Cornell (77-73) while the Bulldogs knocked off Pennsylvania (67-61).

How to Watch Ivy League Tournament, Championship: Yale vs. Princeton in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Ivy League Tournament, Championship: Yale vs. Princeton in Men’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last game, the Tigers won 81-75 with a comeback and 49 points combined from Tosan Evbuomwan and Ethan Wright:

Evbuomwan finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the game with Wright adding in 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists overall.

The duo nearly won the game between the two of them against their conference rivals. The rest of the team combined for 32 points, nine assists and 20 rebounds. They had more than 50% of the team's overall production in the win.

In the first game, the Bulldogs finished with five players in double figures, led by Matt Knowling with the team only having nine assists on 28 made field goals.

The Bulldogs won in a methodical, attacking style in the first game of the season, then lost in the second game behind two awesome performances from two Tigers.

The key to this game for the Bulldogs will be balanced team play and keeping the Tigers in check so one or two players are not able to jump out and win the game on their own. A slower, grittier pace will favor the Bulldogs today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Yale vs. Princeton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17289513
College Basketball

How to Watch Ivy League Tournament, Championship: Yale vs. Princeton

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_16237363 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1010350964h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Rennes in Canada

By Matthew Beighle6 minutes ago
imago1010512896h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Burgos vs. Real Madrid

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy