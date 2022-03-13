The Ivy League will crown a conference champion in either Yale or Princeton when the two programs face off on Sunday.

During the regular season, Princeton (23-5) and Yale (18-11) finished first and second in the Ivy League and split their two games against each other. This game will break that tie and crown a conference champion in the Ivy League. In the semifinals, the Tigers beat Cornell (77-73) while the Bulldogs knocked off Pennsylvania (67-61).

How to Watch Ivy League Tournament, Championship: Yale vs. Princeton in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In their last game, the Tigers won 81-75 with a comeback and 49 points combined from Tosan Evbuomwan and Ethan Wright:

Evbuomwan finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the game with Wright adding in 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists overall.

The duo nearly won the game between the two of them against their conference rivals. The rest of the team combined for 32 points, nine assists and 20 rebounds. They had more than 50% of the team's overall production in the win.

In the first game, the Bulldogs finished with five players in double figures, led by Matt Knowling with the team only having nine assists on 28 made field goals.

The Bulldogs won in a methodical, attacking style in the first game of the season, then lost in the second game behind two awesome performances from two Tigers.

The key to this game for the Bulldogs will be balanced team play and keeping the Tigers in check so one or two players are not able to jump out and win the game on their own. A slower, grittier pace will favor the Bulldogs today.

