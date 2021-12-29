Yale vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (11-3) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Yale Bulldogs (6-7) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McKeon Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: McKeon Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Saint Mary's (CA) -12.5 128 points

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale

The 67.5 points per game the Gaels record are the same as the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 58.0 the Gaels allow to opponents.

The Gaels are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass averages 12.7 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, shooting 63.5% from the field.

Tommy Kuhse paces the Gaels at 3.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 10.0 points.

Logan Johnson puts up 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor.

Kyle Bowen is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.5), and also posts 5.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Ducas averages 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Yale Players to Watch