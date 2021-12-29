Yale vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Yale vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (11-3) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Yale Bulldogs (6-7) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McKeon Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: McKeon Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Mary's (CA)
-12.5
128 points
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale
- The 67.5 points per game the Gaels record are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 58.0 the Gaels allow to opponents.
- The Gaels are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass averages 12.7 points and 2.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, shooting 63.5% from the field.
- Tommy Kuhse paces the Gaels at 3.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 10.0 points.
- Logan Johnson puts up 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor.
- Kyle Bowen is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.5), and also posts 5.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Alex Ducas averages 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Yale Players to Watch
- Jalen Gabbidon is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.6 per game), and he produces 10.4 points and 1.3 assists.
- Matthue Cotton gets the Bulldogs 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Kelly gives the Bulldogs 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- August Mahoney is putting up 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 36.5% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
28
2021
Yale at Saint Mary's
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)