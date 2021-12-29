How to Watch Yale at Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Yale.

Saint Mary's hosts Yale Tuesday night coming off a win against Missouri State last Wednesday. The win got them back on track after the Gaels lost to San Diego State. The win also improved their record to 11-3 on the season.

Saint Mary's wraps up its non-conference schedule against Yale looking to win its second straight game.

The Bulldogs will try to send the Gaels into WCC play with a loss as they look to avoid losing their third-straight game.

Yale has lost to Iona and Monmouth in its last two games, but haven't played in two weeks. The Bulldogs had their last game against Howard canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

They hope the time off will get them back on track, but beating Saint Mary's on the road is not going to be easy.

If the Bulldogs can pick up the win, it would be just their second road win of the year and first since Nov. 16 against Siena.

