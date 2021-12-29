Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Yale at Saint Mary's in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saint Mary's goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Yale.
    Saint Mary's hosts Yale Tuesday night coming off a win against Missouri State last Wednesday. The win got them back on track after the Gaels lost to San Diego State. The win also improved their record to 11-3 on the season.

    How to Watch Yale at Saint Mary's in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Yale at Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saint Mary's wraps up its non-conference schedule against Yale looking to win its second straight game.

    The Bulldogs will try to send the Gaels into WCC play with a loss as they look to avoid losing their third-straight game.

    Yale has lost to Iona and Monmouth in its last two games, but haven't played in two weeks. The Bulldogs had their last game against Howard canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

    They hope the time off will get them back on track, but beating Saint Mary's on the road is not going to be easy.

    If the Bulldogs can pick up the win, it would be just their second road win of the year and first since Nov. 16 against Siena.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Yale at Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

