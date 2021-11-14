Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Yale vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) celebrates with guard Shavar Reynolds (33) after making a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) celebrates with guard Shavar Reynolds (33) after making a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) go up against the Yale Bulldogs (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Yale

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seton Hall vs Yale Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Seton Hall

    -12.5

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Yale

    • Yale did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili paced the Pirates with 17.5 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds last season, while also putting up 3.2 assists.
    • Jared Rhoden put up 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Shavar Reynolds posted a team-high 4.2 assists per game last year. He also posted 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
    • Myles Cale averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Ike Obiagu posted 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Yale at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17087217 (1)
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15785014
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse

    5 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127463
    College Basketball

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at Tennessee

    5 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Yale vs. Seton Hall

    5 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Missouri at Georgia in Women's College Volleyball

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Damari Monsanto (12) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) celebrates with guard Shavar Reynolds (33) after making a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy