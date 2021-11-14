Publish date:
How to Watch Yale vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) go up against the Yale Bulldogs (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Yale
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seton Hall
-12.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Yale
- Yale did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili paced the Pirates with 17.5 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds last season, while also putting up 3.2 assists.
- Jared Rhoden put up 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Shavar Reynolds posted a team-high 4.2 assists per game last year. He also posted 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
- Myles Cale averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ike Obiagu posted 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).
Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.