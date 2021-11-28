Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater

Key Stats for Yale vs. Stony Brook

Yale did not participate in games in 2020-21.

Yale Players to Watch

The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Azar Swain, who scores 17.9 points per game to go with 2.0 assists.

Yale's best rebounder is Jalen Gabbidon, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 9.9 PPG average.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Swain, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Gabbidon is Yale's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Isaiah Kelly leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Juan Felix Rodriguez scored 13.3 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.

Mouhamadou Gueye grabbed 7.1 boards per game while also scoring 9.6 points a contest.

Rodriguez hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Rodriguez averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Gueye collected 3.1 blocks per contest.

Yale Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Seton Hall L 80-44 Away 11/16/2021 Siena W 82-54 Away 11/19/2021 Vermont L 61-53 Away 11/23/2021 Southern Utah L 88-85 Away 11/24/2021 Milwaukee W 69-56 Away 11/28/2021 Stony Brook - Home 12/1/2021 Lehigh - Home 12/4/2021 Auburn - Away 12/6/2021 Brown - Away 12/7/2021 Albany (NY) - Home 12/12/2021 Iona - Home

Stony Brook Schedule