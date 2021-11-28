How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Yale vs. Stony Brook
- Yale did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Yale Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Azar Swain, who scores 17.9 points per game to go with 2.0 assists.
- Yale's best rebounder is Jalen Gabbidon, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 9.9 PPG average.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Swain, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Gabbidon is Yale's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Isaiah Kelly leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Juan Felix Rodriguez scored 13.3 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
- Mouhamadou Gueye grabbed 7.1 boards per game while also scoring 9.6 points a contest.
- Rodriguez hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Rodriguez averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Gueye collected 3.1 blocks per contest.
Yale Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Seton Hall
L 80-44
Away
11/16/2021
Siena
W 82-54
Away
11/19/2021
Vermont
L 61-53
Away
11/23/2021
Southern Utah
L 88-85
Away
11/24/2021
Milwaukee
W 69-56
Away
11/28/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
12/1/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
12/4/2021
Auburn
-
Away
12/6/2021
Brown
-
Away
12/7/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
12/12/2021
Iona
-
Home
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
George Mason
L 74-52
Away
11/18/2021
Kansas
L 88-59
Away
11/22/2021
Sacred Heart
W 75-72
Home
11/24/2021
Fairfield
L 83-78
Away
11/28/2021
Yale
-
Away
12/1/2021
American
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/8/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/14/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home