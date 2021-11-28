Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook

    Key Stats for Yale vs. Stony Brook

    • Yale did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Yale Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Azar Swain, who scores 17.9 points per game to go with 2.0 assists.
    • Yale's best rebounder is Jalen Gabbidon, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 9.9 PPG average.
    • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Swain, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Gabbidon is Yale's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Isaiah Kelly leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Juan Felix Rodriguez scored 13.3 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
    • Mouhamadou Gueye grabbed 7.1 boards per game while also scoring 9.6 points a contest.
    • Rodriguez hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Rodriguez averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Gueye collected 3.1 blocks per contest.

    Yale Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 80-44

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Siena

    W 82-54

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Vermont

    L 61-53

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Southern Utah

    L 88-85

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 69-56

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Iona

    -

    Home

    Stony Brook Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    George Mason

    L 74-52

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Kansas

    L 88-59

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 75-72

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Fairfield

    L 83-78

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    American

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Stony Brook at Yale

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
