Youngstown State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) face the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Youngstown State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Penn State vs Youngstown State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Penn State

    -17.5

    147 points

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Youngstown State

    • Last year, the Nittany Lions put up only 0.4 more points per game (72.6) than the Penguins gave up (72.2).
    • The Penguins put up only 1.4 more points per game last year (74.4) than the Nittany Lions allowed (73).
    • The Nittany Lions shot 40.8% from the field last season, five percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Penguins allowed to opponents.
    • The Penguins shot 42.9% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 46.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents shot last season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Myreon Jones averaged a team-high 15.3 points per game last season. He also put up 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 39.4% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Izaiah Brockington put up 12.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
    • John Harrar paced the Nittany Lions at 8.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 8.8 points.
    • Jamari Wheeler was tops on the Nittany Lions at 3.4 assists per contest last year, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 points.
    • Seth Lundy posted 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Youngstown State Players to Watch

    • Naz Bohannon averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Akuchie pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Rathan-Mayes knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Garrett Covington and Akuchie were defensive standouts last season, with Covington averaging 1.3 steals per game and Akuchie collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Youngstown State at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
