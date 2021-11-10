Penn State looks to get back in the thick of the Big Ten race this year after a bit of a letdown last year. The Nittany Lions had a Top 10 ranking two years ago.

How to Watch Youngstown State at Penn State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Penn State went just 11-14 last season, and while competitive in its conference games, the team couldn't get over the hump.

This year the Nittany Lions hope they can win the tight ones, but first they have to take care of their non-conference opponents, starting with a pesky Youngstown State team.

The Penguins are coming off a year that saw them go 15-12 and come up just short in the conference tournament. Last year was the second straight season that the Penguins were over .500, and they will look to do it again this year. The hope, though, is that they can make some noise in the conference and look for a rare trip to the NCAA Tournament.

