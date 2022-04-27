How to Watch Arizona vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

The No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the Pac-12 tournament will go head to head today in the fourth match of the day as Arizona takes on Cal in women's beach volleyball.

Fourth-seeded Cal and fifth-seeded Arizona will meet today for their first game of the Pac-12 championship. Arizona comes into the game with an overall record of 18-10 while California comes in with an overall record of 23-11.

How to Watch Arizona vs. California in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona comes into today's game on a two-game losing streak having lost to Cal Poly and Grand Canyon. Both teams that defeated the Wildcats are ranked in the top 15 in the nation, so those two challenging games should have helped prepare them for the most important tournament of the season.

Cal begins the tournament with two wins and two losses in conference play. The Golden Bears are on a two-game win streak having beaten Saint Mary's and Washington over the weekend. Prior to its two wins, Cal lost a close 3-2 match to Stanford. With how close the team was able to keep the score with the No. 8 team in the nation, it shows that California can play with the best of them and can make a run in this tournament.

With such evenly matched teams, these five games should be exciting for fans of the sport to watch.

