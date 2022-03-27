How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona Women's College Beach Volleyball Pac-12 South Tournament

Arizona will be looking for revenge in this women's college beach volleyball matchup after losing to Arizona State early in the season.

While Arizona State is coming off of two losses on the first day of the Pac-12 South tournament against No. 11 California (0-5) and No. 3 USC (1-4), No. 13 Arizona is coming off of two wins against Washington (4-1) and California (4-1).

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 27, 2022

Match Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Wildcats will look to carry that momentum into their last game in this tournament as they play the Sun Devils.

Arizona State and Arizona met earlier this season and the result had the Sun Devils on top with a 3-2 victory. It was the first time since 2017 that the Sun Devils were able to upset the Wildcats and it made the home opener that much more special for the Sun Devils this season.

It took the No. 3 pair of Lila Bordis and Sarah Waters three sets to pick up the winning point, but they got the job done after battling in the third set. Having won the first set 21-19 and losing the second 19-21, the pair had their work cut out for them to bring home the victory. Luckily, an early 4-1 lead gave them the momentum to finish the set at 15-11 to clinch the win.

Arizona will likely be looking for a rematch today so fans should have some exciting games to look forward to.

