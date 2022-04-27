Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State University vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State will need to play its best in today's Pac-12 opening matchup if it wants to beat No. 3 seeded Stanford in women's college beach volleyball.

Arizona State and Stanford will go head-to-head today in their first game of the Pac-12 championship tournament. While the Sun Devils are seeded sixth and Stanford is seeded third, the Sun Devils will have home-beach advantage as the hosts this year.

How to Watch Arizona State University vs. Stanford in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona State University vs. Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils come into today's match with an overall record of 15-13 and 5-5 in Pac-12 conference play. The team has gotten on a bit of a roll leading into the conference tournament with four wins in a row. In two of those matches, the Sun Devils swept their opponents. 

Stanford is seeded third in this tournament due in large part to its conference record of 8-2. The Cardinal has had a great season putting up an overall record of 23-9 and is coming off of a sweep of its own against Saint Mary's on Sunday.

In the two times that Arizona State and Stanford have met this season, Stanford has swept ASU both times. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Arizona State vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry-klay-thompson
SI Guide

Warriors Try to Finish Out Nuggets in Game 5

By Kevin Sweeney9 minutes ago
imago1001183661h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown27 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
imago1011503125h
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Torino

By Matthew Beighle52 minutes ago
imago1011573326h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan

By Matthew Beighle52 minutes ago
imago1001183675h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar57 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy