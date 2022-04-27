How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Arizona State will need to play its best in today's Pac-12 opening matchup if it wants to beat No. 3 seeded Stanford in women's college beach volleyball.

Arizona State and Stanford will go head-to-head today in their first game of the Pac-12 championship tournament. While the Sun Devils are seeded sixth and Stanford is seeded third, the Sun Devils will have home-beach advantage as the hosts this year.

How to Watch Arizona State University vs. Stanford in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Arizona State University vs. Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils come into today's match with an overall record of 15-13 and 5-5 in Pac-12 conference play. The team has gotten on a bit of a roll leading into the conference tournament with four wins in a row. In two of those matches, the Sun Devils swept their opponents.

Stanford is seeded third in this tournament due in large part to its conference record of 8-2. The Cardinal has had a great season putting up an overall record of 23-9 and is coming off of a sweep of its own against Saint Mary's on Sunday.

In the two times that Arizona State and Stanford have met this season, Stanford has swept ASU both times.

Regional restrictions may apply.