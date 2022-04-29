The Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender tournament hosts its second Semifinal between Arizona State and California today.

It has been a long journey and season for every team in the Pac-12 as they played out the beach volleyball season, but now with No. 1 USC already in the finals awaiting an opponent, No. 4 California takes on No. 6 Arizona State to see who will be on the other side of the net. The championship match will take place later today, giving the Trojans a slight rest advantage, but this match's winner will get to build some momentum.

How to Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California online with fuboTV

No. 1 USC was the first team to advance to the Pac-12 Championship game yesterday with a 3-1 win over No. 2 UCLA:

In this tournament, the journey for the Sun Devils took them through No. 7 Washington, who they defeated 3-0 to advance to the next round. From there they knocked off in-state rivals, No. 5 Arizona 3-1 to get to today’s quarterfinal match.

They fell down to the contenders bracket after a loss to No. 3 Stanford in the winners bracket by a score of 3-0.

The Golden Bears lost in their winners bracket match to the Wildcats 3-2, who their opponent today has already beaten in this tournament.

In the contenders bracket, the Golden Bears took care of No. 8 Oregon 3-0 and then the Cardinal 3-0, a team that their opponent was not able to beat earlier in this tournament.

This match should be an intriguing one considering the common opponents that each team has beaten along the way or lost to giving some psychological advantages to each other for today's match.

