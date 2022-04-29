Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender tournament hosts its second Semifinal between Arizona State and California today.

It has been a long journey and season for every team in the Pac-12 as they played out the beach volleyball season, but now with No. 1 USC already in the finals awaiting an opponent, No. 4 California takes on No. 6 Arizona State to see who will be on the other side of the net. The championship match will take place later today, giving the Trojans a slight rest advantage, but this match's winner will get to build some momentum.

How to Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 USC was the first team to advance to the Pac-12 Championship game yesterday with a 3-1 win over No. 2 UCLA:

In this tournament, the journey for the Sun Devils took them through No. 7 Washington, who they defeated 3-0 to advance to the next round. From there they knocked off in-state rivals, No. 5 Arizona 3-1 to get to today’s quarterfinal match.

They fell down to the contenders bracket after a loss to No. 3 Stanford in the winners bracket by a score of 3-0.

The Golden Bears lost in their winners bracket match to the Wildcats 3-2, who their opponent today has already beaten in this tournament.

In the contenders bracket, the Golden Bears took care of No. 8 Oregon 3-0 and then the Cardinal 3-0, a team that their opponent was not able to beat earlier in this tournament.

This match should be an intriguing one considering the common opponents that each team has beaten along the way or lost to giving some psychological advantages to each other for today's match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Insperity Invitational, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs Pitt in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy