How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Arizona State looks to snap a six-match losing streak on Saturday when it opens up play at the Pac-12 North Invitational against Oregon

Arizona State has not fared well against Pac-12 opponents this year, but it is trying to change that trend this weekend.

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

The Sun Devils won their first two Pac-12 matches, but have lost their last six against conference opponents. Only four of them counted on their conference record but it still has been a tough stretch for them.

Saturday afternoon they will look to finally get back in the win column against an Oregon team that has also lost six straight coming into the weekend.

The Ducks do play earlier Saturday against Arizona, but they have lost nine of 10 coming into the Pac-12 North Invitational.

Five of the matches have been 3-2 defeats, so they have been close to snapping their losing streak but just haven't been able to get over the hump.

It isn't going to be easy, though, as they must play No. 3 UCLA and No. 1 USC on Sunday and Arizona is also ranked No. 17.

It is a rough schedule for the Ducks and Saturday afternoon's game against Arizona State is almost a must-win for them.

