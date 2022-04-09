Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State looks to snap a six-match losing streak on Saturday when it opens up play at the Pac-12 North Invitational against Oregon

Arizona State has not fared well against Pac-12 opponents this year, but it is trying to change that trend this weekend.

How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State at Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils won their first two Pac-12 matches, but have lost their last six against conference opponents. Only four of them counted on their conference record but it still has been a tough stretch for them.

Saturday afternoon they will look to finally get back in the win column against an Oregon team that has also lost six straight coming into the weekend.

The Ducks do play earlier Saturday against Arizona, but they have lost nine of 10 coming into the Pac-12 North Invitational.

Five of the matches have been 3-2 defeats, so they have been close to snapping their losing streak but just haven't been able to get over the hump.

It isn't going to be easy, though, as they must play No. 3 UCLA and No. 1 USC on Sunday and Arizona is also ranked No. 17.

It is a rough schedule for the Ducks and Saturday afternoon's game against Arizona State is almost a must-win for them.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Arizona State at Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
Time
3;00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Penguins

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_16237493 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama at Florida Stream

By Adam Childsjust now
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childsjust now
North Carolina Football UNC
College Football

How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17436228
College Football

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game

By Alex Barthjust now
TIGER WOODS
2022 Masters Tournament

2022 Masters Third Round Stream

By Alex Barthjust now
USATSI_17929517
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy