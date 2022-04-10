Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State and Utah square off in the Pac-12 North Tournament for beach volleyball supremacy today.

College beach volleyball has been a sport historically dominated by teams in the west, despite the championship game being played in Gulf Shore, Alabama. Today that journey continues for all the teams in the country with the Pac-12 getting outside with Arizona State (10-12) and Utah (8-11) looking to start their seasons off strong. Their counterparts in the Pac-12, USC and UCLA have won the last five championships and placed as the runners-up in the last two as well.

How to Watch Pac-12 North Tournament: Arizona State vs. Utah today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Watch Pac-12 North Tournament: Arizona State vs. Utah online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A new season of women’s college beach volleyball begins with the Pac-12’s best overall teams on the west coast and in the country:

The Pac-12 showcases the best overall teams in women’s beach volleyball as the Sun Devils and Utes attempt to crack that field. In traditional indoor volleyball, they are both very competitive, but with beach volleyball, they have not had the same level of success.

Right now the Sun Devils are on a six-game losing streak and the Utes are on a two-game losing streak.

Each team needs to snap their losing streak and get back on track with a win today, with the Sun Devils in a slightly overall better position to make an impact in the Pac-12 with a win today.

During their six-game losing streak, all losses have come to top 17 teams, dropping games to No. 7 Grand Canyon University (0-5), No. 8 Stanford (0-5), No. 11 California (0-5), No. 3 USC (1-4), No.8 Stanford (again, 0-5) and No. 17 Arizona (2-3).

When you play in the Pac-12 in volleyball, every game is against a team that could make a run to be champions. Every game is a test.

