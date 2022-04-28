How to Watch Arizona vs Arizona State in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Rivals battle Thursday afternoon when Arizona takes on Arizona State in a contender's bracket of the Pac-12 tournament in women's beach volleyball.

Arizona will look to bounce back Thursday afternoon after getting beat by No. 1 USC earlier in the day.

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

The Wildcats knocked off No. 4 Cal on Wednesday, but the Trojans were too much for them in the winner's bracket semifinal.

Arizona now must take on its rival looking to stay alive in the conference tournament.

The Wildcats will be looking to avenge an earlier season loss to Arizona State. The Sun Devils beat them 3-2 back on March 27.

The Sun Devils will be looking to send the Wildcats home and get their second straight win on Thursday.

They took down Washington earlier Thursday after losing to Stanford 3-0 on Wednesday.

They were able to bounce back to get the win and stay alive in the Pac-12 tournament.

Rivalry matches are always great and when it means ending the other team's season, it becomes even more intense. Thursday's match shouldn't be any different when Arizona and Arizona State do battle.

