Arizona wraps up its time in the Pac-12 North Invitational on Sunday when it takes on Stanford

Arizona plays its fourth and final match of the weekend when it takes on host Stanford. The Wildcats will be playing their second match of the day after playing the No. 1 USC.

How to Watch Arizona vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona vs Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats come into Sunday's matches 15-6 on the year after splitting their two matches on Saturday. They dropped a match to Oregon but bounced back with a win against Utah in their second match.

Stanford will be looking to send Arizona home with a loss and open up its second day in the Pac-12 North Invitational with a win.

The Cardinal split their two matches on Saturday when they lost to USC 5-0 and then beat Washington 4-1 in their second match.

The loss to the Trojans snapped a three-match winning streak, but they were able to bounce back with a big win against the Huskies.

Stanford is now 15-7 on the year and 6-2 in the Pac-12 and will be looking to start another winning streak with a win against a Wildcats team looking to get a big win before heading home.

Regional restrictions may apply.