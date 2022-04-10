USC goes for its 21st straight win on Sunday when it takes on USC in the Pac-12 North Invitational

USC continued its dominance on Saturday when the Trojans knocked off No. 9 Stanford 5-0 and No. 12 Cal 4-1.

How to Watch Arizona vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

It was a great start to the Pac-12 North Invitational and improved their record to 21-1. The Trojans haven't lost since dropping a 3-2 match to UCLA back on March 5th.

USC has been playing like the best team in the country and Sunday it will look to stay hot against an Arizona team that went 1-1 on Saturday.

The Wildcats dropped their first match of the day 4-1 to Oregon but bounced back to beat Utah 5-0.

The loss to the Ducks snapped a four-match losing streak, but the win against the Utes improved their record to 15-6 on the year.

Sunday they will have to play much better, though, if they want to pull off the upset of the Trojans and snap their long winning streak.

The Wildcats will play Stanford later in the day and are hoping to get Sunday off a good note with a huge win over USC.

