Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC goes for its 21st straight win on Sunday when it takes on USC in the Pac-12 North Invitational

USC continued its dominance on Saturday when the Trojans knocked off No. 9 Stanford 5-0 and No. 12 Cal 4-1. 

How to Watch Arizona vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona vs USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a great start to the Pac-12 North Invitational and improved their record to 21-1. The Trojans haven't lost since dropping a 3-2 match to UCLA back on March 5th.

USC has been playing like the best team in the country and Sunday it will look to stay hot against an Arizona team that went 1-1 on Saturday.

The Wildcats dropped their first match of the day 4-1 to Oregon but bounced back to beat Utah 5-0.

The loss to the Ducks snapped a four-match losing streak, but the win against the Utes improved their record to 15-6 on the year.

Sunday they will have to play much better, though, if they want to pull off the upset of the Trojans and snap their long winning streak.

The Wildcats will play Stanford later in the day and are hoping to get Sunday off a good note with a huge win over USC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Arizona vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oct 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Phillies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Football
Football

How to Watch East Orange Renegades at Old Bridge Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Texas Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch TCU at Texas in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Bucknell at Lehigh in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg vs Lyon

By Tom Sunderland6 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Harvard in College Softball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Liga ACB Murcia Barcelona
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Liga ACB Basketball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy