How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal and Stanford finish their time in the Pac-12 North Invitational when they battle on Sunday evening.

Cal has had a rough schedule in the Pac-12 North Invitational and it has not gone well for the Golden Bears.

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the Cal at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They had to play two of the best teams in the country on Saturday and lost both matches. Cal was downed by both No. 1 USC and No. 3 UCLA by identical 4-1 scores and is now looking to get back on track on Sunday.

The Golden Bears will play Utah earlier in the day and will hopefully be looking for their second straight win Sunday evening when they play No. 9 Stanford.

The Cardinal, though, will be looking to send Cal home with another loss as they also play their second match of the day.

Stanford will play No. 17 Arizona earlier on Sunday and will also be looking to finish off with a win.

Saturday the Cardinal lost 5-0 to USC, but bounced back with a 4-1 win against Washington.

Stanford is now 15-7 heading into Sunday's matches and will be looking to get a couple of wins before heading to Texas next weekend.



How To Watch

April
10
2022

Cal vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

