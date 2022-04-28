Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal and Stanford will be to stave off elimination when they battle in the contender's bracket of the Pac-12 tournament in women's college beach volleyball.

Cal dropped its first match of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday when Arizona beat the Golden Bears 3-2. 

How to Watch Cal vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Cal vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears were able to bounce back in their second match when they beat Oregon 3-0 to eliminate the Ducks.

The win against Oregon set up a date with a Stanford team that is coming off a loss to UCLA earlier on Thursday.

The Golden Bears last played the Cardinal last Saturday when they dropped a heartbreaking 3-2 decision.

The Cardinal got the best of Cal that day and Thursday, theu will look to do it again and stay alive in the Pac-12 tournament.

They had little trouble on Wednesday beating Arizona State 3-0, but the Bruins were just too much for them in the semifinals of the winner's bracket.

Stanford has been good this year but hasn't been able to get over the hump of UCLA and USC. Thursday afternoon, it will look to get a win against Cal to get closer to another chance at one of the top two teams.

