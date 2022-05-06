How to Watch Georgia State/TCU vs. UCLA/LSU in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Teams will fight for their season in this single-elimination game of the NCAA Beach Volleyball championship tournament

In Dual 6 of the NCAA Volleyball Championships, the game will highlight two of four stellar programs from around the country. This dual is in the loser's bracket, so both teams playing will be playing for their lives in the tournament to keep their hopes of a national championship alive.

How to Watch Georgia State/TCU vs. UCLA/LSU in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

No. 10 seeded Georgia State has had a great season this year with an overall record of 27-11. The Panthers won their first game of the tournament 3-2 against a strong Grand Canyon University team.

No. 2 seeded TCU made quick work of A&M-Corpus Christie on Wednesday sweeping its opponent quickly to move on to the next round. The win brought TCU to 39-3 on the season.

No. 4 seeded UCLA had a more difficult time in the first round against No. 14 seeded Stetson, but were able to pull off a 3-2 win to advance to the second round. If UCLA wants to continue working toward a national championship, the team will have to play much better in the second and third rounds.

No. 5 seeded LSU picked up a close win over California in round one with a score of 3-2. The win improved the Tigers overall record to 31-10 on the season.

With all four of these teams being highly competitive and nationally ranked, this dual is bound to be an exciting one with the season on the line for all four teams who will potentially be playing in it.

At the time of publication, these four teams were delayed due to the weather in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

