How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball

FAU will have the work cut out for it in round two of the NCAA beach volleyball championship in its game against No. 1 USC on Friday.

USC and Florida Atlantic will meet today to kick off the second round of the NCAA tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The two teams both advanced into the second round after they both swept their opponents in round one.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. USC in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

No. 8 seeded Florida Atlantic was able to defeat No. 9 seeded Stanford in round one, but Stanford did not go down without a fight. Florida Atlantic won the first set in three of the five games. Stanford fought back to push a third set on four out of five courts. Florida Atlantic was able to pick up the wins in the first three games to finish which secured its spot in round two.

No. 1 seeded USC was also able to pick up the win in round one to extend its win streak to 32 on the season. The win improved the Trojans' record on the season to 33-1. It was the top three pairs who were able to secure the win and berth in the next round winning all three games in straight sets.

Today, the Sandy Owls will need to bring their absolute best game to beat the Trojans. While it is not impossible, the Trojans are very heavily favored in this duel.

