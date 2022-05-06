Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FAU will have the work cut out for it in round two of the NCAA beach volleyball championship in its game against No. 1 USC on Friday.

USC and Florida Atlantic will meet today to kick off the second round of the NCAA tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The two teams both advanced into the second round after they both swept their opponents in round one.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. USC in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Florida Atlantic vs. USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

No. 8 seeded Florida Atlantic was able to defeat No. 9 seeded Stanford in round one, but Stanford did not go down without a fight. Florida Atlantic won the first set in three of the five games. Stanford fought back to push a third set on four out of five courts. Florida Atlantic was able to pick up the wins in the first three games to finish which secured its spot in round two. 

No. 1 seeded USC was also able to pick up the win in round one to extend its win streak to 32 on the season.  The win improved the Trojans' record on the season to 33-1. It was the top three pairs who were able to secure the win and berth in the next round winning all three games in straight sets. 

Today, the Sandy Owls will need to bring their absolute best game to beat the Trojans. While it is not impossible, the Trojans are very heavily favored in this duel. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Florida Atlantic vs. USC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011762711h
2022 Giro dItalia

How to Watch Giro d'Italia: Etapa 1

By Ben Macalusojust now
imago1011776116h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brownjust now
imago1007146887h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy