How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Florida State or Loyola Marymount in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Florida Atlantic and its competitor will need a win to keep hopes alive for an NCAA National Championship

Florida Atlantic fell to USC this morning in a 3-0 loss to the Pac-12 champions. The Trojans won in straight sets to move onto the Final Four.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Florida State or Loyola Marymount in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Florida Atlantic vs. Florida State or Loyola Marymount match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans went up early with two wins, but Florida Atlantic battled back to try to challenge USC. The loss drops Florida Atlantic to 23-10 on the season, but that's nothing to laugh about considering the fierce competition the team faced in the No. 1 nationally ranked Trojans.

Florida Atlantic will play the loser of the Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State game. LMU was coming into this morning's game with an overall record of 30-7 while Florida State had an overall record of 29-9. With these two teams being seeded No. 4 and No. 5 respectively, either opponent will be a battle for the No. 8 seeded Sandy Owls.

With both teams fighting for their lives in the tournament, this game should be a competitive one regardless of which team Florida Atlantic will be playing.

Regional restrictions may apply.