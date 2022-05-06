How to Watch Florida State vs. LMU (CA) in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Loyola Marymount and Florida State will meet on Friday in the second round of the NCAA Beach volleyball championships.

No. 4 seeded Loyola Marymount (CA) and No. 5 seeded Florida State will meet today in round two of the NCAA beach volleyball championships. The Lions' win over Hawaii on Wednesday improved their record to 30-7 on the season while the Seminoles' win over Cal Poly improved their record to 29-9 overall.

How to Watch Florida State vs. LMU (CA) in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

LMU came out hot against Hawaii, with each pair winning the first set on all five courts to put the team in a very fortunate position moving forward. Four of the five pairs were able to win in straight sets to secure the victory and move onto day two.

Florida State had a more challenging time getting to the second round than LMU did. Despite the Seminoles going up 2-0 over Cal Poly early on, the Mustangs were able to battle back. No. 5 pairs redshirt junior Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt sophomore Josie Ulrich of Cal Poly secured sets two and three to tie the game at 2-2 on the day. It came down to the final set in which Florida State was able to secure the win with a third set score of 15-13 from Anna Long and Kate Privett.

With these two teams being seeded at No. 4 and No. 5, it should make for a competitive duel to head into the third round.

