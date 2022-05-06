Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. LMU (CA) in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount and Florida State will meet on Friday in the second round of the NCAA Beach volleyball championships.

No. 4 seeded Loyola Marymount (CA) and No. 5 seeded Florida State will meet today in round two of the NCAA beach volleyball championships. The Lions' win over Hawaii on Wednesday improved their record to 30-7 on the season while the Seminoles' win over Cal Poly improved their record to 29-9 overall. 

How to Watch Florida State vs. LMU (CA) in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Florida State vs. LMU (CA) match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LMU came out hot against Hawaii, with each pair winning the first set on all five courts to put the team in a very fortunate position moving forward. Four of the five pairs were able to win in straight sets to secure the victory and move onto day two. 

Florida State had a more challenging time getting to the second round than LMU did. Despite the Seminoles going up 2-0 over Cal Poly early on, the Mustangs were able to battle back. No. 5 pairs redshirt junior Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt sophomore Josie Ulrich of Cal Poly secured sets two and three to tie the game at 2-2 on the day. It came down to the final set in which Florida State was able to secure the win with a third set score of 15-13 from Anna Long and Kate Privett.

With these two teams being seeded at No. 4 and No. 5, it should make for a competitive duel to head into the third round.

