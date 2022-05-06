How to Watch Georgia State vs TCU in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Georgia State and TCU will meet today in the Elite Eight of NCAA Beach Volleyball championships

No. 10 seeded Georgia State and No. 2 seeded TCU will meet today for round two of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. Georgia State's win against Grand Canyon on Wednesday improved the team's overall record to 27-11 and TCU's win over A&M-Corpus Christi brought the team's record on the season to 39-3.

How to Watch Georgia State vs. TCU in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Panthers came out looking for revenge in their round one game against GCU after falling to the team earlier in the season by a 4-1 decision. Unfortunately, the Panthers fell behind 1-0 in Wednesday's game early on. Sister pair Angel Ferary and Bella Ferary were able to even the score and improve upon their record-breaking season by moving to 35-2 on the year. Despite some very tight matches and every court being pushed to three sets, Georgia State came out on top 3-2 to move on.

The TCU Frogs advanced to the Elite Eight of the tournament and recorded its first-ever NCAA tournament win to make school history. The Frogs pulled off the sweep winning in straight sets on courts one, two and five. The team should feel rejuvenated and ready to play today considering the short day on Wednesday.

The Panthers will need to play their best today if they plan to continue on in the winner's bracket considering TCU is heavily favored to win.

