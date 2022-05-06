Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia State vs. TCU in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia State and TCU will meet today in the Elite Eight of NCAA Beach Volleyball championships

No. 10 seeded Georgia State and No. 2 seeded TCU will meet today for round two of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. Georgia State's win against Grand Canyon on Wednesday improved the team's overall record to 27-11 and TCU's win over A&M-Corpus Christi brought the team's record on the season to 39-3. 

How to Watch Georgia State vs. TCU in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Georgia State vs. TCU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers came out looking for revenge in their round one game against GCU after falling to the team earlier in the season by a 4-1 decision. Unfortunately, the Panthers fell behind 1-0 in Wednesday's game early on. Sister pair Angel Ferary and Bella Ferary were able to even the score and improve upon their record-breaking season by moving to 35-2 on the year. Despite some very tight matches and every court being pushed to three sets, Georgia State came out on top 3-2 to move on.

The TCU Frogs advanced to the Elite Eight of the tournament and recorded its first-ever NCAA tournament win to make school history. The Frogs pulled off the sweep winning in straight sets on courts one, two and five. The team should feel rejuvenated and ready to play today considering the short day on Wednesday.

The Panthers will need to play their best today if they plan to continue on in the winner's bracket considering TCU is heavily favored to win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Georgia State vs. TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dicky Pride
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas16 seconds ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Georgia State vs TCU in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown16 seconds ago
imago1011771869h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Florida State vs. LMU (CA) in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 5, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) embrace after game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) embraces Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) at the end of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy