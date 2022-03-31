How to Watch Hawaii vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

UCLA wraps up the Mapes Beach Invitational on Thursday with a match against Hawaii.

UCLA finishes up a busy Thursday with a match against Hawaii in the Mapes Beach Invitational.

How to Watch Hawaii vs UCLA in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Hawaii vs UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins and BeachBows will have both played a tough TCU team earlier in the day and will be looking to finish the day with a big win.

The Bruins entered the day a perfect 18-0 and have had little trouble all season. Only five of their matches have been decided by a 3-2 score and they have swept seven of their opponents.

They will get tested on Thursday against TCU and then in the second match of the day against a Hawaii team that has won five straight matches.

The BeachBows started the year just 10-6, but have been playing much better after winning their last five matches of the Big West Challenge last weekend.

They dropped their opener to UC Davis 3-2 but then swept their way through the rest of the weekend, including a big 3-2 win against Cal Poly in their last match.

They will be tested on Thursday against TCU and UCLA but will be looking to come out of the day with at least one upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.