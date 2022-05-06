Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament Duel 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-ranked USC battles either Florida State or Loyola Marymount in the winners bracket semifinals on Friday afternoon

USC continued its domination on Friday morning when they beat FAU 3-0. The Trojans had easily beat UT Martin on Thursday 3-0 and once again had little trouble on Friday morning.

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament Duel 7 Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament Duel 7 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans are the top team in the country having won 33 straight matches. They have lost just once this year, but it was in their second match of the year against rival UCLA.

Since that loss, they have been unstoppable and have even knocked off UCLA four straight times.

In the winners bracket semifinals, they will look to stay hot against either the winner of Florida State and Loyola Marymount who had their match pushed back due to inclement weather.

The Trojans have played both of the teams this year and won both matches. They knocked off Florida State 3-1 and 5-0 and also slipped by Loyola Marymount 3-2. Two of those matches were in the middle of April when they played in the Center of Effort Challenge.

USC was challenged in two of the matches, but they have been on a roll since and will be a huge favorite to win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament Duel 7

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

