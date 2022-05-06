Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament Duel 8: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second winners' bracket semifinal of the NCAA beach volleyball tournament takes place Friday evening in Gulf Shores with Duel 8.

The semifinals of the winners' bracket of the NCAA beach volleyball tournament wrap up on Friday evening with the winner of the UCLA/LSU match taking on the winner of TCU/Georgia State.

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament Duel 8 Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament Duel 8 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA will be a big favorite to get by LSU, but the Bruins did struggle to knock off No. 14 Stetson in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Bruins need all five matches to get the 3-2 win and advance to the Elite Eight.

LSU also needed all five matches in taking down Pac-12 foe Cal on Thursday. The Tigers were able to get by one Pac-12 team but will have a much tougher task against UCLA.

In the other match, TCU will be a big favorite against a Georgia State team who pulled off the only upset of the tournament so far when it beat Grand Canyon in five.

The Horned Frogs breezed through their first match beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi 3-0.

TCU has been great this year and has two wins against UCLA earlier this season. The Bruins made the second one close losing 3-2, so if the two teams meet it should be a fantastic match.

