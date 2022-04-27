Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon needs a win if the dream of a Pac-12 Championship will continue when it takes on Cal in Women's College Beach Volleyball on Thursday night.

Oregon is headed into its third game of the day after losing its second game to No. 1 seed USC. The Ducks were victorious in their first outing against Utah this morning in the opener of the tournament. The team won 3-1 with Alex Laita and Bea Wetton securing the win in number two pairs. 

How to Watch Oregon vs. California in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon vs. California match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its second game, Oregon struggled to find momentum against the Trojans. With USC being not only the top-seeded team in this tournament but the top-seeded team in the nation, the Ducks knew it would take a lot to beat them. Unfortunately for them, they were not able to compete on the same level and moved down to the contender's bracket. 

No. 5 seed Arizona was able to outlast No. 4 seed California in this afternoon's fourth match of the day, meanwhile. The Wildcats forced a fifth game and won 2-1 in a very back and forth third set.

The Ducks will definitely need to pick up the win in this game if they want to continue in the tournament. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

imago1001183685h
