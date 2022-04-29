How to Watch the Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship: Contenders Bracket Championship

UCLA looks to get back to the championship game when it takes on the winner of Cal and Arizona State

UCLA is desperately looking to get another chance at its rival USC in the championship match of the Pac-12 Tournament but first must get through the winner of Cal and Arizona State.

How to Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship: Contenders Bracket Championship Today:

Match Date: April 29, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

The Bruins were dropped by the Trojans 3-1 in the winner's bracket championship on Thursday afternoon.

UCLA had beat Stanford earlier in the day 3-0 but just couldn't stop the locomotive that is the Trojans.

It was the third time they had played the Trojans in the last week and a half and they have lost all three.

Now they must turn their attention to either Cal or Arizona State who play for the right to take on the Bruins.

They had little trouble during the season against the two teams as they beat Cal 4-1 and swept Arizona State 5-0.

They have not played either one of these teams in the tournament so far, but will still be the favorite to move on.

Cal or Arizona State, though, will be coming off a big win and will be looking to pull off the huge upset of the Bruins and advance to the championship match.

