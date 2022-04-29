Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship Match: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC will look to win its 31st straight match on Friday and wrap up the Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship

USC has been almost perfect this season and Friday it will look to win a Pac-12 Championship to cap off a great season.

The Trojans have had little trouble in the tournament so far as they have beat Oregon and Arizona 3-0 and then took down rival UCLA 3-1.

The Bruins were the only team to beat the Trojans this year, but they have rolled off 30 straight wins since and look like the unquestioned best team in the country.

Friday they will look to prove it once again in the championship match of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Trojans just have to win one of two matches to claim the title and all signs point to that happening.

In the final, they will likely see rival UCLA again as the Bruins will be a big favorite to win the contender's bracket championship to make it to the title bout.

USC has knocked off the Bruins three times in the last week and a half. The Bruins have given them tough battles all year and it would only be fitting that they play for the championship on Friday.

