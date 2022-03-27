How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State Women's College Beach Volleyball Pac-12 South Tournament

Arizona State will try to break its four-game losing streak against Standard this afternoon when they meet in women's college beach volleyball.

No. 8 Stanford split games yesterday against Oregon and UCLA. The Cardinal swept their first match against Oregon before moving on to a loss against No. 1 UCLA.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 27, 2022

Match Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

The Oregon match was the third consecutive sweep for Stanford and the team. Unfortunately, it was not able to continue that sweep with UCLA, but it was able to pick up one point. Maddi Kriz and Charlie Ekstrom won on straight sets on court two to earn the single point for Stanford.

The Sun Devils are not fairing quite as well this season. The team currently sits at 10-10 on the season and 2-3 in conference play. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, having dropped games to USC, California, Stanford and Grand Canyon.

In last week's match against Stanford, the Sun Devils were swept. Lila Bordis and Sarah Waters' forced a third set for the second match in a row having also gone to a third set against Grand Canyon.

With the Sun Devils having a less than an ideal season, they will look to pick up a win today to hopefully improve to .500 in conference play.

