How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State Women's College Beach Volleyball Pac-12 South Tournament

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 South Tournament: Stanford vs. Arizona State in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State will try to break its four-game losing streak against Standard this afternoon when they meet in women's college beach volleyball.

No. 8 Stanford split games yesterday against Oregon and UCLA. The Cardinal swept their first match against Oregon before moving on to a loss against No. 1 UCLA. 

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 27, 2022

Match Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Stanford vs. Arizona State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Oregon match was the third consecutive sweep for Stanford and the team. Unfortunately, it was not able to continue that sweep with UCLA, but it was able to pick up one point. Maddi Kriz and Charlie Ekstrom won on straight sets on court two to earn the single point for Stanford.

The Sun Devils are not fairing quite as well this season. The team currently sits at 10-10 on the season and 2-3 in conference play. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, having dropped games to USC, California, Stanford and Grand Canyon.

In last week's match against Stanford, the Sun Devils were swept. Lila Bordis and Sarah Waters' forced a third set for the second match in a row having also gone to a third set against Grand Canyon. 

With the Sun Devils having a less than an ideal season, they will look to pick up a win today to hopefully improve to .500 in conference play. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Stanford vs. Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
4:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17922367 (2)
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State Women's College Beach Volleyball Pac-12 South Tournament

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_17965985 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Giants vs. Angels MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs36 minutes ago
USATSI_17973749
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Royals vs. Cubs MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs41 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Orlando City won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas46 minutes ago
USATSI_17956705
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Portland Timbers

By Kristofer Habbas46 minutes ago
USATSI_11987541
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco at Portland in College Baseball

By Evan Massey46 minutes ago
SEATTLE MARINERS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mariners vs A's

By Adam Childs46 minutes ago
USATSI_17224524
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal Men's Hockey

By Matthew Beighle46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy