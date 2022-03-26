How to Watch Pac-12 South Tournament: Stanford vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

UCLA will hope to roll past Stanford as it fights to stay undefeated in this women's college beach volleyball matchup.

UCLA is still undefeated this season and sits at 16-0 after a sweep of Utah this morning. Prior to this morning's win, UCLA last played LSU and came out with a 4-1 win. UCLA also swept UAB 5-0 earlier on the same day.

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March. 26, 2021

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Stanford vs UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Against UAB, redshirt junior transfer Pani Napoleon and redshirt freshman Tessa Van Winkle pulled off their second consecutive win of the season when they beat the Blazers' Naomi Ortiz and Jessica Twilley, 21-14, 21-17 in straight sets.

This morning, Stanford swept Oregon with pairs Ellie Gamberdella and Kylee Matheson and Serena Turner and Camdyn Doucet winning in straight sets. Emma Morris and Taylor Wilson were pushed to a third set after winning their first, but dropping their second.

They were able to pull out the win in a 15-13 third set. Maddi Kriz and Charlie Ekstrom were also forced to play a third set where they dominated and pulled off a 15-8 win. Xolani Hodel and Kate Reilly split the first two games with the same score of 21-19 winning one and losing one to force a third set where they won 18-16.

Regional restrictions may apply.