Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to stay perfect on the year when it takes on TCU in the Mapes Beach Invitational.

UCLA opens up the Mapes Beach Invitational on Thursday looking to extend its 18-match winning streak.

How to Watch TCU vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the TCU vs UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins head into Thursday's set of matches in great form as they swept through the Pac-12 South Invitational last weekend, losing just one total match. 

They swept Utah and No. 17 Arizona 5-0 but did drop one match to No. 8 Stanford before still coming away with a 4-1 win.

On Thursday, they start the day off with a match against a TCU team that also comes into the day undefeated.

The Horned Frogs will play Hawaii earlier Thursday but come to Los Angeles a perfect 24-0. They have been dominant all year, as 22 of their 24 matches have been won by either 5-0 or 4-1 scores.

The only two teams that have challenged them were No. 8 Cal Poly and No. 3 Florida State.

They should get their toughest test of the year when they take on a UCLA team that has been equally as dominant.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

TCU vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17462270
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch TCU vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guards Patrick Beverley (22) and Anthony Edwards (1) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defend in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy