UCLA looks to stay perfect on the year when it takes on TCU in the Mapes Beach Invitational.

UCLA opens up the Mapes Beach Invitational on Thursday looking to extend its 18-match winning streak.

How to Watch TCU vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

The Bruins head into Thursday's set of matches in great form as they swept through the Pac-12 South Invitational last weekend, losing just one total match.

They swept Utah and No. 17 Arizona 5-0 but did drop one match to No. 8 Stanford before still coming away with a 4-1 win.

On Thursday, they start the day off with a match against a TCU team that also comes into the day undefeated.

The Horned Frogs will play Hawaii earlier Thursday but come to Los Angeles a perfect 24-0. They have been dominant all year, as 22 of their 24 matches have been won by either 5-0 or 4-1 scores.

The only two teams that have challenged them were No. 8 Cal Poly and No. 3 Florida State.

They should get their toughest test of the year when they take on a UCLA team that has been equally as dominant.

