How to Watch TCU vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UCLA opens up the Mapes Beach Invitational on Thursday looking to extend its 18-match winning streak.
How to Watch TCU vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:
Match Date: March 31, 2022
Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Live stream the TCU vs UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Bruins head into Thursday's set of matches in great form as they swept through the Pac-12 South Invitational last weekend, losing just one total match.
They swept Utah and No. 17 Arizona 5-0 but did drop one match to No. 8 Stanford before still coming away with a 4-1 win.
On Thursday, they start the day off with a match against a TCU team that also comes into the day undefeated.
The Horned Frogs will play Hawaii earlier Thursday but come to Los Angeles a perfect 24-0. They have been dominant all year, as 22 of their 24 matches have been won by either 5-0 or 4-1 scores.
The only two teams that have challenged them were No. 8 Cal Poly and No. 3 Florida State.
They should get their toughest test of the year when they take on a UCLA team that has been equally as dominant.
Regional restrictions may apply.