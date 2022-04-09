How to Watch UCLA vs Cal in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Cal goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it opens up play at the Pac-12 North Invitational against UCLA

Cal comes into the weekend on a bit of a roll. The Golden Bears swept through San Francisco, No. 16 Long Beach State and UC Davis last weekend to extend their winning streak to four matches.

How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

They are now 19-6 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12. This weekend, though, will be much tougher as they take on UCLA, USC, Utah and Stanford.

The first two matches will be the toughest of the weekend as the Bruins have just two losses and USC is the top team in the country.

First up is a Bruins team who is coming off a week in which they want just 3-2. They started the year with 18 straight wins but lost twice to No. 2 TCU last week.

They did bounce back with wins against No. 15 FIU and No. 6 LSU, but the two losses to the Horned Frogs are going to sting.

This weekend the Bruins will look to get back on track starting with their match with Cal. UCLA will face off against Arizona State later on Saturday before playing Oregon and Washington on Sunday to wrap up its weekend.

