How to Watch UCLA vs LSU in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA and LSU will try to avoid moving down to the loser's bracket with a win in this Elite Eight game

No. 3 seeded UCLA and No. 6 seeded LSU will meet today in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Beach Volleyball championships. UCLA advanced after its close 3-2 win over Stetson on Wednesday while LSU won a close 3-2 match against California.

How to Watch UCLA vs. LSU in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the UCLA vs. LSU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA improved its season record to 32-7 with its win. Despite starting off with an early 2-0 lead over the Hatters, the Bruins were not able to pick up one more win easily to take the sweep. The Hatters battled hard forcing a third set on court three to keep things close and put the pressure on the Bruins. Luckily, UCLA handled the pressure and was able to emerge victorious to move into the double-elimination bracket.

The Tigers win over California was just what they needed to get their feet wet in the tournament. Only two players on LSU's team had ever played in an NCAA tournament so the nerves were apparent. The Tigers had two pairs win in straight sets, one pair defeated in straight sets and two pairs pushed to a third set. Court five pair, Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Sierra Caffo dominated in the third set 15-6 to secure the win.

This game should be exciting to watch as both teams are fairly evenly matched and both will be trying to avoid moving down to the loser's bracket.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

UCLA vs. LSU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
