UCLA vs. Stanford Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA hopes to win to continue its road to the defend its 2021 championship.

UCLA and Stanford skated through the first round of the Pac-12 championship tournament play, sweeping both opponents. 

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the UCLA vs. Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins are seeded second, beat No. 7 seeded Washington yesterday to send the team down to the contender's bracket. All four pairs who finished for the Bruins could win in straight sets to obtain the victory and continue in the winner's bracket. 

Yesterday's win improved UCLA's overall record to 29-5. The win also kept the Bruins' undefeated streak against the Huskies going strong with 11 straight wins.

Stanford had great success at Bear Down Beach yesterday as No. 3 The Cardinal defeated No. 6 Arizona State. The win improved The Cardinal's record to 24-9, breaking the school record for most wins in a season set last year.

The three pairs who finished for Stanford were all able to win in straight sets to secure advancement to the winner's bracket for today.

With UCLA being the 2021 Pac-12 Champions, Stanford has its work cut out for them. The last time these two teams met left UCLA on top 4-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

UCLA vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
1:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

