UCLA and USC battle on Thursday afternoon in the finals of the winner's bracket of the Pac-12 Tournament in women's college beach volleyball.

UCLA and USC have been the two best teams in the Pac-12 conference this year and on Thursday afternoon, they will battle for the fourth time this season.

How to Watch UCLA vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the UCLA vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins dealt USC its only loss of the year back at the beginning of March but lost to the Trojans the last two times they have played.

They lost 4-1 two weeks ago and then lost again on Friday 3-2. UCLA lost just five times all year but two of them came against its rival.

The Bruins, though, set up another match against USC when they beat Washington on Wednesday and then knocked off Stanford earlier on Thursday.

USC is waiting for the Bruins and will be looking to win its 30th straight match.

The Trojans stayed hot on Thursday when they knocked off Arizona in the winner's bracket semifinals.

USC made quick work of Oregon on Wednesday to set up the match with the Wildcats.

The winner of this match will earn a berth into the championship where they will have to win just one of two of matches to claim the tournament title.

Regional restrictions may apply.