Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA and USC battle on Thursday afternoon in the finals of the winner's bracket of the Pac-12 Tournament in women's college beach volleyball.

UCLA and USC have been the two best teams in the Pac-12 conference this year and on Thursday afternoon, they will battle for the fourth time this season.

How to Watch UCLA vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the UCLA vs USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins dealt USC its only loss of the year back at the beginning of March but lost to the Trojans the last two times they have played.

They lost 4-1 two weeks ago and then lost again on Friday 3-2. UCLA lost just five times all year but two of them came against its rival.

The Bruins, though, set up another match against USC when they beat Washington on Wednesday and then knocked off Stanford earlier on Thursday.

USC is waiting for the Bruins and will be looking to win its 30th straight match.

The Trojans stayed hot on Thursday when they knocked off Arizona in the winner's bracket semifinals.

USC made quick work of Oregon on Wednesday to set up the match with the Wildcats.

The winner of this match will earn a berth into the championship where they will have to win just one of two of matches to claim the tournament title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

UCLA vs. USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
6:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1001183659h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011289569h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Penn State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
imago1011454190h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy