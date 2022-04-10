Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA wraps up its time in the Pac-12 North Invitational with a match against Washington on Sunday afternoon.

UCLA heads into Sunday's matches on a three-match winning streak after knocking off Cal and Arizona State on Saturday.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA vs Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins had little trouble in winning the two matches, as they beat the Golden Bears 4-1 and took down the Sun Devils 5-0.

It was another dominating performance for UCLA, as it is now 23-2 overall and has beat everyone expect TCU this year. Both of the Bruins losses have come against the Horned Frogs.

Sunday, the Bruins will play Oregon before taking on Washington and will be looking to continue that trend.

The Huskies, though, will be looking to pull off the huge upset in their first match of the day.

Washington struggled with Stanford, losing 4-1 in its first match on Saturday, but bounced back with a 4-1 win over Utah in its second match.

The split on Saturday pushed the Huskies record to just 7-11 overall  and 2-5 in the Pac-12.

Sunday they will get a tough challenge against a very good UCLA team before they finish with Arizona State later Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

