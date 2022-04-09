Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC and Stanford battle on Saturday morning in the first match of the Pac-12 North Invitational in women's college beach volleyball.

USC heads to the Pac-12 North Invitational on an 18-game winning streak and 19-1 on the year. 

How to Watch USC at Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the USC at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans come in as the favorite for the invitational as they haven't lost since a 3-2 defeat to rival UCLA back on March 5.

They have been dominant since that loss rolling to 18 straight wins that haven't even been close. They have beat everybody on their schedule including an easy 5-0 win against Stanford the first time the two teams met.

Saturday, the Trojans will look to stay hot and start off the invitational with another win against the Cardinal.

Stanford, though, will be looking to pull off the big upset and snap the Trojans' long winning streak.

The Cardinal come into the weekend on a three-match winning steak after losing to Long Beach State 3-2 last Saturday.

Stanford is now 13-6 on the year and 4-2 in the Pac-12. The Cardinal haven't played poorly this year but have struggled against the top teams.

Saturday, they will look to reverse that trend and find a way to pull off the upset.

