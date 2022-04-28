USC vs. Arizona Stream: Watch online, TV channel

USC takes on Arizona on Thursday afternoon in the semifinals of the winner's bracket.

USC was the top team in the Pac-12 this year in women's beach volleyball and it earned the top seed for the conference tournament.

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona in College Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the USC vs. Arizona in College Women's College Beach Volleyball match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday, the Trojans wasted little time showing why it beat No. 8 Oregon 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the winner's bracket. The win made it 28 straight for the Trojans as they haven't lost since their second match of the year to UCLA back on March 5.

Thursday, they take on an Arizona team that they beat 5-0 on March 10. The Wildcats got blown out that day, but they will look to shock the top-seeded Trojans on Thursday and get a huge upset win.

Arizona knocked off No. 4 Cal on Wednesday in a close 3-2 match. The win snapped a two-match losing streak to end the season.

The Wildcats finished the year 19-10 and just 3-3 in the Pac-12, but it is hoping that Wednesday's close win can give them some momentum coming into their match with USC.

