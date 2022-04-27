Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC is the favorite to win in this afternoon's matchup as well as the tournament as the No. .1 seed in Pac-12 championship play in women's college beach volleyball.

USC comes into its first game of the Pac-12 championship tournament having lost only one match the entire season. The No. 1 seeded Trojans lost way back in March to No. 2 seeded UCLA in a close 3-2 match. It was only the Trojans' third match of the season, and they have since bounced back in astounding fashion to go on a 27-match win streak. 

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the USC vs. Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans have put on quite a show this season, recording an overall record of 28-1. USC has recorded zero losses in conference play despite having lost to UCLA in a preseason tournament. 

The Ducks are coming off of a great win over Utah this morning in a 3-1 decision. All of the games were close between the Ducks and the Utes, but mistakes cost the Utes and they will move down to the contenders bracket. 

USC will definitely have the upper hand in this afternoon's match considering it is the first match of the day for the team. With Oregon having played in the first match of the tournament, the teams' legs will likely be a bit tired. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

imago1001155269h
