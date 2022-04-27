How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Oregon and Utah will look to advance in the Pac-12 Championships with a win in the opening match today in women's beach volleyball.

Oregon and Utah will kick off Pac-12 Championship play today in Tucson, Arizona. This will be the fifth time these two teams have met in the Pac-12 Championships. The Ducks won two meetings in 2019 and 2021.

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Utah vs. Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon comes into today's game with a 13-16 record overall and a 1-4 record in conference play. While the Ducks' record does not appear as though they have had a strong season, they seem to be peaking at just the right time. The Ducks have won four of their last five games, including a win against Pac-12 opponent Washington.

Utah comes into today's game with a 5-17 record overall and a 1-7 Pac-12 conference record. The Utes are currently on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to turn that around with today's game. In its last two outings, Utah was swept by Boise State and Cal Poly.

With the loser of this game being sent down to the losers' bracket, the continuation of the tournament weighs heavily on this game today. The last time these two teams met was in the Pac-12 South Invitational and the Utes won in a close 3-2 victory.

