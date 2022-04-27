Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon and Utah will look to advance in the Pac-12 Championships with a win in the opening match today in women's beach volleyball.

Oregon and Utah will kick off Pac-12 Championship play today in Tucson, Arizona. This will be the fifth time these two teams have met in the Pac-12 Championships. The Ducks won two meetings in 2019 and 2021. 

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Utah vs. Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon comes into today's game with a 13-16 record overall and a 1-4 record in conference play. While the Ducks' record does not appear as though they have had a strong season, they seem to be peaking at just the right time. The Ducks have won four of their last five games, including a win against Pac-12 opponent Washington. 

Utah comes into today's game with a 5-17 record overall and a 1-7 Pac-12 conference record. The Utes are currently on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to turn that around with today's game. In its last two outings, Utah was swept by Boise State and Cal Poly. 

With the loser of this game being sent down to the losers' bracket, the continuation of the tournament weighs heavily on this game today. The last time these two teams met was in the Pac-12 South Invitational and the Utes won in a close 3-2 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Utah vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1001183678h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
imago1011608282h
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Udinese

By Matthew Beighle6 minutes ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

By Phil Watson13 hours ago
Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) celebrates with center Robert Thomas (18) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrate the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy