How to Watch Utah vs. Washington in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Either Utah or Washington's season will come to a close with a loss in this afternoon's matchup in women's college beach volleyball.

Utah put up a strong fight this morning in the first game of Pac-12 championship play. Unfortunately for Utes fans, despite putting in a great effort against Oregon, the Utes fell 3-1 and have found themselves in the contenders bracket. 

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2021

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington vs. UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While their tournament is not yet over, they will need to play strong on tired legs in order to continue in championship play considering the two-game elimination rules.

While Washington also played hard, the Huskies fell to No. 2 seed UCLA. The Huskies are now in the same position as their opponent, the Utes, and will need to put their best foot forward in this afternoon's game to keep their season alive. 

A loss this afternoon will send one team home empty-handed and another team will move on to play tomorrow morning. Stamina will severely come into play for these two teams as the close games will cause some severe fatigue as well as the warmth the players will feel under the Arizona sun.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Utah vs. Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
6:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
