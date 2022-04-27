Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA is heavily favored in the second match of Pac-12 championship play today in women's college beach volleyball.

No. 2 seeded UCLA will play No. 7 Washington in the second match of the Pac-12 championship tournament in Tucson, Arizona today. 

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2021

Match Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington vs. UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington comes into today's game with an overall record of 11-18 and a 2-8 Pac-12 conference record. The Huskies are on a three-game losing streak coming into today's game, having been swept by Stanford, Grand Canyon and, most recently, California. 

UCLA has fared much better this season having an overall record of 28-5 and a perfect 7-0 Pac-12 record that has put the team at the No. 2 ranking in the nation. Most recently, UCLA did lose a game, but it was a very close 3-2 decision to No. 1 ranked USC. 

The last time these two teams met was during the Pac-12 North Invitational where UCLA swept Washington. 

With the Bruins heavily favored in this match, the Huskies will have their work cut out for them if they want to advance in the Pac-12 Championships. 

