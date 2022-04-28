Washington vs. Arizona State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Washington and Arizona State will play for the win to stay alive in Pac-12 championship play.

Washington and Arizona State will meet in the first match on day two of Pac-12 Championship play. While both will be happy to still be playing today, they would much rather be playing in the Winner's bracket.

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington vs. Arizona State match on fuboTV:

Washington lost its first game yesterday to No. 2 seeded UCLA, in which the Bruins pulled off the sweep. Unfortunately, due to injury, the Huskies could not bring the roster to the courts that they had hoped. Luckily, grit and resilience kept the team alive in the contender's bracket last night with a win over Utah.

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead early, but the Utes battled back to force a fifth game. The Huskies split the first two sets of the fifth game to force a third set. Maeve Griffin and Audra Wilmes secured the win for the team with a 15-12 third set.

The Sun Devils fell 3-0 yesterday to No. 3 seeded Stanford in game one of their tournament play. The loss dropped the team into the contender's bracket, where they will need to play a highly motivated Washington to keep their Pac-12 championship dream alive.

A loss for either team today will send them home and dash their dreams at a trophy.

