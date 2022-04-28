Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington and Arizona State will play for the win to stay alive in Pac-12 championship play.

Washington and Arizona State will meet in the first match on day two of Pac-12 Championship play. While both will be happy to still be playing today, they would much rather be playing in the Winner's bracket.

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington vs. Arizona State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington lost its first game yesterday to No. 2 seeded UCLA, in which the Bruins pulled off the sweep. Unfortunately, due to injury, the Huskies could not bring the roster to the courts that they had hoped. Luckily, grit and resilience kept the team alive in the contender's bracket last night with a win over Utah.

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead early, but the Utes battled back to force a fifth game. The Huskies split the first two sets of the fifth game to force a third set. Maeve Griffin and Audra Wilmes secured the win for the team with a 15-12 third set.

The Sun Devils fell 3-0 yesterday to No. 3 seeded Stanford in game one of their tournament play. The loss dropped the team into the contender's bracket, where they will need to play a highly motivated Washington to keep their Pac-12 championship dream alive.

A loss for either team today will send them home and dash their dreams at a trophy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Washington vs. Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

Washington vs. Arizona State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
imago1011616154h
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
imago0031623948h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
imago1011474036h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

By Rafael Urbina6 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
USATSI_18142647
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC:

By Christine Brown13 hours ago
USATSI_18159800
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

By Brandon Rush14 hours ago
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) after defenseman Matt Roy (not pictured) scores a goal againt the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy