Washington opens its Pac-12 North Invitational schedule with an afternoon match with Stanford on Saturday

Washington heads into the weekend just 6-8 on the year and coming off a 4-1 loss to Boise State. The Huskies lost to the Broncos twice last weekend but did get wins against Colorado Mesa and Oregon.

How to Watch Washington vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Washington vs Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a tough season for the Huskies, but this weekend they are looking to make a statement with a great weekend against its Pac-12 foes.

First up is a Stanford team that will be playing its second match of the day.

The Cardinal open up play Saturday morning with No. 1 USC and will be looking to get a win to end its day.

Stanford comes into the weekend on a three-match winning streak and 13-6 on the season.

It has been a good year for the Cardinal, but they have struggled against the best teams on their schedule.

Saturday, though, they will be looking to change that narrative against USC, before getting a bit of a break against a Washington team that has been struggling this year.

