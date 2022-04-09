Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington opens its Pac-12 North Invitational schedule with an afternoon match with Stanford on Saturday

Washington heads into the weekend just 6-8 on the year and coming off a 4-1 loss to Boise State. The Huskies lost to the Broncos twice last weekend but did get wins against Colorado Mesa and Oregon.

How to Watch Washington vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Washington vs Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a tough season for the Huskies, but this weekend they are looking to make a statement with a great weekend against its Pac-12 foes.

First up is a Stanford team that will be playing its second match of the day.

The Cardinal open up play Saturday morning with No. 1 USC and will be looking to get a win to end its day.

Stanford comes into the weekend on a three-match winning streak and 13-6 on the season.

It has been a good year for the Cardinal, but they have struggled against the best teams on their schedule.

Saturday, though, they will be looking to change that narrative against USC, before getting a bit of a break against a Washington team that has been struggling this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Washington vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16238024 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch New York Riptide at Buffalo Bandits

By Evan Lazarjust now
IMSA
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

By Adam Childsjust now
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Washington vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childsjust now
Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs out of the pocket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Cal at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Sweden Curling
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

How to Watch World Men's Curling Championship: Qualification Games

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17737784
Horse Racing

How to Watch The Road to the Kentucky Derby

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at New England Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Rutgers Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Rutgers at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Adam Childs45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy