How to Watch Washington vs Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington and Utah wrap up their first day of the Pac-12 North Invitational on Saturday when they battle each other

Washington will be playing its second straight match on Saturday evening when it takes on Utah.

How to Watch Washington vs Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Washington vs Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies will be coming off their first match of the day against Stanford and will be looking to finish off their day with a win.

Washington has been up and down this season and is looking to find some consistency this weekend against its Pac-12 foes.

Utah, though, will be looking to send the Huskies home with a loss to end the first day of the invitational.

The Utes will also be playing their second match of the day, but they will get a longer break than Washington.

They play No. 17 Arizona to open up their Saturday and will be looking to snap a two-match losing streak.

Utah comes into the weekend just 6-11 and will be big underdogs in its matches against its Pac-12 counterparts.

The Utes have struggled this season, but are looking to pull off a few upsets this weekend as they head into the end of their regular season schedule.

