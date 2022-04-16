Skip to main content

How to Watch the Women's Bowling National Championship: Stephen F. Austin vs McKendree Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stephen F. Austin looks to end its undefeated run through the NCAA tournament in the national championship match on Saturday night

Stephen F. Austin secured its spot in the national championship match on Friday night when it beat Vanderbilt in the winners bracket championship.

How to Watch Women's Bowling National Championship: Stephen F. Austin vs McKendree Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Women's Bowling National Championship: Stephen F. Austin vs McKendree on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ladyjacks beat McKendree in the first round of the championship and then stayed perfect with the win over the Commodores.

They have been on a roll as they swept through their regional, beating Sam Houston, North Carolina A&T and then Louisiana Tech to make the championships.

Saturday they take on McKendree in the title match looking to win its third championship in the last six years. The Ladyjacks also won in 2016 and 2019.

McKendree had to play earlier Saturday against Vanderbilt but got the win 4.5-2.5 to advance to the finals.

The Bearcats will now get a rematch with Stephen F Austin in the championship. They lost to the Ladyjacks in the first round but beat Fairleigh Dickinson to set up their matchup with Vanderbilt this morning.

McKendree is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and got out of their region by beating Mount St. Mary's, but was upset by the Ladyjacks.

Saturday night the Bearcats get their shot at revenge as they go for their first national title since 2017 when they beat Nebraska.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Women's Bowling National Championship: Stephen F. Austin vs McKendree

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
