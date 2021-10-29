How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey

Boston College looks for its third straight win as it wraps up its college field hockey regular season at Wake Forest.

Boston College and Wake Forest meet on Friday afternoon in the last match of the regular season for both teams. Both have struggled a bit in the ACC but are battling for the fifth seed for the conference tournament.

Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Eagles have won two straight and have a one-match lead over the Demon Deacons but need to win to secure the fifth spot. If they lose, Wake Forest will tie them in the standing but will have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Boston College snapped its two-match losing streak when it beat Duke 3-1 last Friday and then followed it up with a non-conference win over Northeastern. The wins improved the Eagles' overall record to 11-5 and have them playing well heading into tournament time.

Wake Forest returns to ACC play after three straight non-conference matches in which it went 2-1. The team beat Davidson and Richmond during the stretch but lost 3-2 to VCU.

The recent stretch of play has brought the Demon Deacons' overall record to just 7-8, and Friday they will look to finally get back to .500 overall.

Boston College comes in as the slight favorite, but Wake Forest a lot to play for. This should be a great match.

