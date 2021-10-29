Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College looks for its third straight win as it wraps up its college field hockey regular season at Wake Forest.
    Author:

    Boston College and Wake Forest meet on Friday afternoon in the last match of the regular season for both teams. Both have struggled a bit in the ACC but are battling for the fifth seed for the conference tournament.

    How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Ohio State at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles have won two straight and have a one-match lead over the Demon Deacons but need to win to secure the fifth spot. If they lose, Wake Forest will tie them in the standing but will have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

    Boston College snapped its two-match losing streak when it beat Duke 3-1 last Friday and then followed it up with a non-conference win over Northeastern. The wins improved the Eagles' overall record to 11-5 and have them playing well heading into tournament time.

    Wake Forest returns to ACC play after three straight non-conference matches in which it went 2-1. The team beat Davidson and Richmond during the stretch but lost 3-2 to VCU.

    The recent stretch of play has brought the Demon Deacons' overall record to just 7-8, and Friday they will look to finally get back to .500 overall.

    Boston College comes in as the slight favorite, but Wake Forest a lot to play for. This should be a great match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Boston College at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16800030
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_12318684
    Women's College Hockey

    How to Watch Colgate at Dartmouth in Women's College Hockey

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_13596173 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_13596141 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Northwestern at Iowa in College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13596154 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16686908
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Second Round

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16698742
    Horse Racing: TVG Trackside Live!

    How to Watch Horse Racing: TVG Trackside Live!

    3 hours ago
    Golf Course
    Ladies Euro Tour Golf

    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round

    6 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy