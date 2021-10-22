    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke at Boston College in Women's College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Duke looks for its first ACC win of the year when it travels to Boston College on Friday.
    Author:

    Duke has played well outside of the conference, but the team has struggled inside the ACC. The Blue Devils have lost all five of their conference matches this year and have had trouble stopping the high-powered offenses inside the ACC.

    How to Watch Duke at Boston College in Women's College Field Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Duke at Boston College match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Friday, they will look to extend Boston College's two-match losing streak and get that elusive win.

    The Eagles most recently lost to Saint Joseph's for their second straight loss after dropping a heartbreaking match to No. 3 Louisville. Boston College had the Cardinals down 2-0 but let the lead slip away and then gave up an overtime goal to go home with the tough-luck loss.

    Both of these schools have struggled to get ACC wins, but one team will have to come out on top in this one. 

    The Eagles look like they have the slight edge, but Duke has enough talent to upset Boston College and pick up its first ACC win of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Duke at Boston College in Women's College Field Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13596219
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Duke at Boston College in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 minute ago
    ryan-pressly-astros
    SI Guide

    Astros Try to Close Out Red Sox in ALCS Game 6

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596154
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13018673
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15958764 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in Women's College Field Hockey

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13101836
    Premier League

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16934987
    Golf

    How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round

    3 hours ago
    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16502715
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships

    11 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy