Duke looks for its first ACC win of the year when it travels to Boston College on Friday.

Duke has played well outside of the conference, but the team has struggled inside the ACC. The Blue Devils have lost all five of their conference matches this year and have had trouble stopping the high-powered offenses inside the ACC.

How to Watch Duke at Boston College in Women's College Field Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Duke at Boston College match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Friday, they will look to extend Boston College's two-match losing streak and get that elusive win.

The Eagles most recently lost to Saint Joseph's for their second straight loss after dropping a heartbreaking match to No. 3 Louisville. Boston College had the Cardinals down 2-0 but let the lead slip away and then gave up an overtime goal to go home with the tough-luck loss.

Both of these schools have struggled to get ACC wins, but one team will have to come out on top in this one.

The Eagles look like they have the slight edge, but Duke has enough talent to upset Boston College and pick up its first ACC win of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.