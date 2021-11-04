How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Women's College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Duke will look to shock the ACC on Thursday with an upset of Syracuse. The Blue Devils come in just 6-10 on the year and have not had a single conference win.
How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Women's College Field Hockey Today:
Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (Local)
Live stream the Duke at Syracuse match on fuboTV
Duke went 0-6 in ACC play but lost four of those matches by two or fewer goals, including a hard-fought 1-0 loss to No. 4 Louisville.
Thursday the Blue Devils begin ACC tournament play, looking to avenge a blowout loss to Syracuse and advance to the semifinals.
Syracuse easily dispatched the Blue Devils the first time they played back on Oct. 16. Since that big 7-2 win though, the Orange dropped two straight ACC matches to Louisville and Virginia. They lost both of those matches by identical 2-1 scores.
The Orange will look to put those losses behind them and make a run in the ACC tournament. They first need to make sure they take care of Duke before they focus on a semifinal match with either North Carolina or Wake Forest.
Regional restrictions may apply.