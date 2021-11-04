Duke and Syracuse face off in the quarterfinals of the ACC Field Hockey Championships on Thursday afternoon.

Duke will look to shock the ACC on Thursday with an upset of Syracuse. The Blue Devils come in just 6-10 on the year and have not had a single conference win.

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Women's College Field Hockey Today:

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Duke went 0-6 in ACC play but lost four of those matches by two or fewer goals, including a hard-fought 1-0 loss to No. 4 Louisville.

Thursday the Blue Devils begin ACC tournament play, looking to avenge a blowout loss to Syracuse and advance to the semifinals.

Syracuse easily dispatched the Blue Devils the first time they played back on Oct. 16. Since that big 7-2 win though, the Orange dropped two straight ACC matches to Louisville and Virginia. They lost both of those matches by identical 2-1 scores.

The Orange will look to put those losses behind them and make a run in the ACC tournament. They first need to make sure they take care of Duke before they focus on a semifinal match with either North Carolina or Wake Forest.

